Here's all the times you need to know ahead of Musicals Week on Strictly

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on TV?

The 2017 series continues with Musicals Week on Saturday 2nd December at 7.05pm on BBC1 – with the results show airing on Sunday 3rd December at 7.20pm on BBC1.

Who are Strictly 2017 celebrities?

You can read the full list of confirmed Strictly stars here

Who are the Strictly 2017 judges?

For the first time in five years, the Strictly Come Dancing panel of judges looks a little different. Darcey Bussell, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood will all be returning for series 15, but there will be one face missing from the panel. Head Judge Len Goodman retired from the show following the last series, and after widespread speculation, his replacement was confirmed as ballroom legend Shirley Ballas.