Has Woody left EastEnders after ditching Whitney?

Or is Lee Ryan going to return?

Woody has left girlfriend Whitney in the lurch during tonight’s EastEnders by fleeing the country without her.

Poor Whitney was last seen looking dejected at Walford East tube station after finding a note addressed to her that read ‘Whit – You’ll Be Better Off HERE! Sorry, Woody’.

The pair had been packing for a new life together in Spain after Woody was offered a job managing a bar in Spain. But concerns at the eleventh hour saw Woody secretly becoming overwhelmed by the enormity of the plan.

With Whit having said her goodbyes, she headed to the station where she’d agreed to rendezvous with Woody, only to find that he’d already left.

So is this really the last we’ll be seeing of Lee Ryan on EastEnders?

Well, RadioTimes.com understands that the character of Woody will be back at some point in the future, though commitments to Blue may mean that we’re in for a sizeable wait.

Whether Whitney will be pleased to see him is, however, another matter entirely…

