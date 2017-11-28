Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Ex-Coronation Street star Bruno Langley pleads guilty to sexually assaulting two women

Ex-Coronation Street star Bruno Langley pleads guilty to sexually assaulting two women

The actor appeared at Manchester Magistrates’ Court this morning

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 28: Television actor Bruno Langley arrives at Manchester Magistrates Court where he is facing sexual assault charges on November 28, 2017 in Manchester, England. Langley, who appeared in the soap opera Coronation Street, is charged with sexually assaulting two women at a Manchester music venue. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Ex-Coronation Street star Bruno Langley has pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault at Manchester Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Advertisement

The actor – who played Todd Grimshaw on the ITV soap – admitted sexually assaulting two women at a music venue on Swan Street in Manchester on 1 October 2017.

The court heard how Langley grabbed one woman by the crotch and touched the second victim on her “boobs and bum”.

The 34-year-old had his contract at Coronation Street terminated last month, with a spokesperson telling RadioTimes.com at the time: “We can confirm that Bruno Langley is no longer contracted to Coronation Street.”

Scenes featuring Langley as Todd will continue to be shown up until Christmas, with subsequent storylines having been rewritten.

Former Coronation Street Actor Due In Court Charged With Sexual Assault

Speaking in October, the actor said: “Sadly, I will no longer be working on Coronation Street. Acting on the show has been the fulfilment of a personal dream.

“Playing the role of Todd Grimshaw since I was 17 years old has been a huge part of my life, and an absolute honour.”

Advertisement

District judge Mark Hadfield has now asked for a probation report to be prepared before he reaches a decision as to whether Langley will be sentenced or sent to Manchester Crown Court.

Tags

All about Coronation Street

itv jh
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Star Wars dojo offers fans the chance to learn the ways of the Force

imagenotavailable1

Rare Disney Mickey Mouse cartoon discovered – in Herefordshire

110692

Who's who? Meet the cast of Orange Is the New Black season 5

141919.b7d8bdfa-54fc-49e8-b70a-32919be4c613

Who are the new Love Island contestants?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more