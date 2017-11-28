Ex-Coronation Street star Bruno Langley pleads guilty to sexually assaulting two women

Ex-Coronation Street star Bruno Langley has pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault at Manchester Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Advertisement

The actor – who played Todd Grimshaw on the ITV soap – admitted sexually assaulting two women at a music venue on Swan Street in Manchester on 1 October 2017.

The court heard how Langley grabbed one woman by the crotch and touched the second victim on her “boobs and bum”.

The 34-year-old had his contract at Coronation Street terminated last month, with a spokesperson telling RadioTimes.com at the time: “We can confirm that Bruno Langley is no longer contracted to Coronation Street.”

Scenes featuring Langley as Todd will continue to be shown up until Christmas, with subsequent storylines having been rewritten.

Speaking in October, the actor said: “Sadly, I will no longer be working on Coronation Street. Acting on the show has been the fulfilment of a personal dream.

“Playing the role of Todd Grimshaw since I was 17 years old has been a huge part of my life, and an absolute honour.”

Advertisement

District judge Mark Hadfield has now asked for a probation report to be prepared before he reaches a decision as to whether Langley will be sentenced or sent to Manchester Crown Court.