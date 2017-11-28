Emmerdale: tragic death rocks the Dingles

Emmerdale’s Dingle clan will make the heartbreaking decision to have Alfie put down after the beloved dog is diagnosed with cancer.

Alfie – who has been on a mainstay on the ITV soap since 2002 – will be seen collapsing just as owners Lisa and Zak are arguing over the future of Wishing Well Cottage.

After a trip to the vets’, the Dingles realise that there’s no hope for their pet and opt to put him out of his misery.

Alfie has, of course, had various brushes with death down the years: back in 2010, he was poisoned due to a chemical leak, while earlier this year, he pulled through after being run over by Zak.

But, this time, there’ll be no reprieve for the shaggy mutt, with funeral scenes set to air next week.

However, as the Dingles grieve, who should turn up but Morris – the council big shot who wants to build a road through Wishing Well. And when he happens to make a few disrespectful comments, an upset Lisa ends up punching him!

By this stage, Zak and Lisa are actually camping outside their home in protest over the development.

It’s a sight that even spurs a guilty Pollard into action – the upcoming drama will see him breaking into Morris’s house with Faith’s help. But will Pollard be able to find the compromising email he’s searching for? And might there be a possibility of Morris returning to catch him red-handed?

