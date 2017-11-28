Emmerdale Robron drama: Robert catches Aaron and Dr Alex together

Is this the final nail in the coffin for #Robron?

It looks as though Aaron has well and truly moved on from Robert, seeing as he’s sharing a passionate kiss with Dr Alex Mason in next week’s episodes of Emmerdale.

Handsome medic Alex was first seen in September when he treated Liv in hospital and ended up swapping numbers with Aaron. But when the pair later met, it seemed that Aaron was still too hung up on his former partner to pursue a new relationship.

Now, the upcoming drama will see Liv decide to play matchmaker when she pretends to fall and hurt her ankle, just so Aaron can have a reason for calling Dr Alex.

Unfortunately, her ploy doesn’t work, so Liv and Gerry end up pocketing Aaron’s phone and texting Alex themselves. But when Alex subsequently arrives at the Mill, he’s understandably shocked to learn that Aaron never contacted him.

In the end, it takes a pep talk from Chas for Aaron to realise that he should take a chance with this new man in his life. But when he and Alex end up kissing, who should end up waking in on them both? Yes, it’s a shocked Robert – just how will he react to the sight of Aaron enjoying the attentions of the urbane doctor?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's drama on Emmerdale below

