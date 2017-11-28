Emmerdale: Lachlan makes shock return to Home Farm

The twisted teen climbs down from the attic, but will he reveal his Machievallian machinations?

Emmerdale’s Lachlan White made a surprise return to Home Farm in tonight’s episode, ending almost a week of worry for the White family who feared he’d committed suicide – unaware he’d been watching them from the attic and manipulating the downfall of Robert Sugden.

After kidnapping his own nephew and setting up the unsuspecting Mr Sugden to make it look like he’d snatched baby Seb, loopy Lucky looked down through the vent and stared out the window at the destruction he’d caused.

Revelling with malicious glee as his family ripped themselves apart thinking he was dead and Robert got beaten to a pulp by his angry Lawrence upon learning he lied about them sleeping together, the twisted teen finally decided to come out of hiding once his scheming ex-stepdad had been dispatched – though we don’t think his creepy scheme to cause trouble is over just yet.

Reappearing in the lounge with no warning, emotional Chrissie threw her arms around her son as he dodged questions about where he’d been for the past seven days, and mumbled apologies for making his family worry.

Having gone from being hated to forgiven thanks to his little game of hide and seek, what will Lucky do next? Will he reveal the truth about where he’s been? If the Whites discover he faked his suicide attempt on purpose will he be cast out again?

We wouldn’t count Robert out just yet, either. As ex-lover Aaron Dingle encourages him to fight for his son after Rebecca refused him access, surely he’s got to discover Lucky was behind his showdown with the Whites?

