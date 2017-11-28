Emmerdale: Jane Cox on Alfie the dog’s death: “The tears were real – he’s part of the family”

Emmerdale’s Dingle clan are reeling from a shock death in the family next week when Alfie the dog has to be put down.

Advertisement

The popular pooch, who has resided with the boisterous brood at Wishing Well Cottage for the best part of 15 years, is taken to the vet by owner Zak when his pet collapses while out walking. Given the tragic news he’s very ill and won’t recover, the Dingle dad makes the difficult decision to have the vet put the pet to sleep…

Jane Cox, who plays family matriarch Lisa, reveals Alfie’s exit is set to be a real tearjerker for the close-knit Dingles. “They’re absolutely devastated. He’s so much a part of the family and has been there all this time. He’s a very wise dog.

“Filming those final scenes with Alfie was heartbreaking. Anyone who’s had animals knows how hard it is when you have to make that kind of choice, even Steve (Halliwell, aka Zak), who I don’t think has had a dog in real life or ever been in that position, was really upset. The tears were real.

“Even though we knew the dog playing Alfie is perfectly fine, it was very difficult. That dog is such a brilliant actor – he’s learnt from all of us you see!”

Cox says you can’t underestimate how Alfie’s passing will impact the audience: “I’m sure they’ll be crying because people love Alfie – he’s been there a very long time and they adore him. You see him in the credits running away from the fire in the cottage. And he’s got such a fanbase he even has his own cast card!”

There’s more upheaval ahead for the Dingles when they face losing their home in the run-up to Christmas as plans to develop the village and build a road through their house ramp up – and Cox reveals they can’t even mourn Alfie in peace.

“They’re lowering poor Alfie in his doggy coffin into a hole in the ground when Morris the developer turns up wanting to talk! While they’re saying goodbye to their pet he’s talking loudly into his phone – it’s very insensitive…”

Surely the Dingles won’t be made homeless after losing Alfie?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Emmerdale below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.