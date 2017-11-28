EastEnders: Mick Carter headed for prison at Christmas?

Is the Queen Vic landlord in over his head with newcomer Aidan?

Mick Carter could be swapping the Queen Vic for a prison cell this Christmas on EastEnders after he gets embroiled with criminal Aidan Maguire.

With the Carters set to lose their beloved boozer thanks to the machinations of Weyland & Co, Mick starts to think that all is lost.

Enter Aidan, who offers a lifeline to the beleaguered Mick. If he choose to accept, Mick might see all his problems disappear. But the risks come with deadly consequences.

So how far will Mick go in order to protect his livelihood? And could his decision cost him his liberty?

Speaking to Radio Times about the upcoming drama, executive consultant John Yorke said: “Mick and Linda are desperate to save their home and marriage, and aren’t going down without a fight.

“Mick finds himself offered a lifeline by Aidan – but one with huge consequences that could leave Mick in greater trouble than he could ever imagine.”

