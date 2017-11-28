EastEnders: Max Branning in big danger as his lies are finally exposed!

EastEnders villain Max Branning will become a pariah in Albert Square next week after his scheming in finally exposed.

Advertisement

Max has spent the last year double-crossing his friends and loved ones as he’s plotted with the unscrupulous Weyland company to destroy the Sqaure and see such iconic businesses as the Queen Vic pub replaced with luxury flats.

Now, his involvement with the likes of Willmott-Brown is to be exposed – a turn of events that puts Max in a dangerous position with all those around him. Over the course of next week’s episodes, many secrets and lies will be uncovered, leaving the backstabbing Mr Branning out in the cold by all those he’s wronged.

Max has, of course, been acting out of revenge after being wrongfully thrown into prison for killing Lucy Beale – a crime that the Beales, for instance, knew that he hadn’t committed.

But that quest for retribution has taken some dark twists during 2018, particularly when Max brought about Steven’s demise and abandoned Jane to her fate in a burning building.

Now, are set to run high within the Branning family as Jack encourages Max to build bridges with his nearest and supposedly dearest. But will Lauren and Abi be able to put the past behind them? And what of Carmel in all this – how will she react to Max’s betrayal? And is Ian set to flip in light of the revelations?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below. Beneath that, there’s our exclusive Week in Walford review show.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.