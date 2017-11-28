Coronation Street: Robert collapses and makes a shock confession

Coronation Street’s Robert Preston is recovering from his operation next week and decides he’s well enough to return to work, but he ends up overdoing it and collapses in the bistro kitchen.

Advertisement

Girlfriend Michelle Connor nags her stubborn fella he’s trying to get back in the swing of things too quickly after undergoing a procedure to remove his testes following his recent diagnosis that he is likely to have testicular cancer.

Macho Mr Preston just wants to put his health crisis behind him, but pushes his luck and finds himself in a heap on the floor.

Following the scare, Robert finally decides to come clean to ‘Chelle about his recent gambling relapse. Unburdening himself to his brunette beauty, Rob reveals how, in the throes of fear at the possibility had cancer, he took an ill-advised trip to the casino and racked up huge debt – basically losing every penny he has.

Shocked Michelle can’t believe what she’s hearing and rails at Robert for letting his addiction demons seduce him. Does this mean Robert and Michelle could lose the business?

Where does this leave the couples’ relationship? Will it prove to be one trauma too many for them to survive? And is there more to Robert’s collapsing than he thinks, coming so soon after his operation? Could his cancer have spread?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Coronation Street below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.