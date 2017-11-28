Coronation Street: Rana pregnancy bombshell is not the end of the story, tease cast

The forbidden romance between Coronation Street’s Kate Connor and Rana Nazir takes a big twist next week when the married medic reveals she’s pregnant. But before #Khana fans fear for the future of the controversial pairing, the cast assure us this is by no means the end of the story.

“When Kate finds out from Luke that Rana is expecting Zeedan’s child, she thinks ‘that’s it, this relationship is never going to be anything I wanted it to be,” said Faye Brookes (Kate), speaking to RadioTimes.com recently. “So she’s left in absolute turmoil and there’s a lot of tears. But it’s not the end…”

Co-star Bhavna Limbachia, aka Rana, echoed the tease and hinted at surprising developments beyond the baby bombshell in the coming months. “There’s going to be some interesting twists that viewers will least expect. What happens next will surprise and shock the audience.”

Limbachia also discussed the heartbreaking true stories she discovered in researching LGBT relationships in the Muslim community. “With the extra element of the cultural aspect of the character there was a lot to deal with.

“I did a lot of research online and one story that stood out for me was about a young guy, a similar age to Rana, who was in a 13-year relationship with another man. When he told his parents about his sexuality they told him he needed to see a psychiatrist to be cured. Sadly he ended up taking his own life.

“That’s when I realised these people need a voice. I went looking further and found out over half of the younger LGBT community had self-harmed, and 44% had considered suicide. I’ve also been speaking to young Pakistani, Muslim gay women in secret, as they’re still afraid to come out to their parents.

“If this storyline can be a voice for these people and spark a conversation that would be an achievement.”

Support for the characters’ to have a happy ending is welcomed by the cast, as Limbachia continues: “We didn’t realise Rana and Kate had their first kiss on National Coming Out day! We had tweets from people who came out to their parents that day and by watching Corrie it’s given the perfect chance and opportunity to discuss it.”

“It’s overwhelming,” chips in Brookes. “We have to take a step back when discussing the scenes as we want to get it right for the LGBT community, for Corrie, for those who are looking up to us. There was a time when a gay kiss on TV caused uproar, now it’s celebrated. People like the characters and approve of them being together.”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Coronation Street below.

