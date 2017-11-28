Coronation Street: Carla to be Kate’s confidant when she returns, says Faye Brookes

Carla Connor will be thrust straight back into the spotlight when she returns to Coronation Street next month, and is set to become embroiled with sister Kate’s secret relationship with Rana Nazir.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Faye Brookes, who plays lovestruck Kate, teased Carla’s involvement in her character’s controversial love story with the married nurse once she’s back on the cobbles.

“Carla will be a confidant for Kate, 100 per cent” revealed the actress. “After all the drama that’s happened to Carla, I don’t think that she is going to judge! Out of everyone, she’s the one Kate is going to turn to.”

Alison King recently resumed filming on the Corrie set after an 18-month break as the popular factory boss, following a decade of high drama that included several failed marriages, miscarriage, murders and general emotional mayhem.

And while life off screen is obviously not as traumatic for the Connor women, Brookes reveals her reunion behind the scenes with King is still pretty lively. “Alison, Kym Marsh (Michelle Connor) and I are sharing a dressing room at the moment, and it is havoc! We have a really good relationship on and off screen and it’s nice to have Ali back. She said it has been so easy to return.”

Kate and Rana’s forbidden romance is currently at the centre of the show, with Luke Britton now in on the secret. Next week, when pushed by Luke to stop stringing Kate along, Rana reveals she is pregnant – but no one, not even husband Zeedan, knows.

Looks like Carla and Kate are going to have a lot of catching up to do when she reappears in the run-up to Christmas…

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Coronation Street below.

