Neighbours: Tyler confesses – did he kill Hamish?

The search for Hamish Roche’s killer in Neighbours takes a twist next week in the show’s 2017 cliffhanger as his son Tyler Brennan makes a confession to the police. Was he responsible for the shock death?

Advertisement

Tyler’s biological father Hamish came to Erinsborough to meet his son for the first time a few months back, and quickly made a raft of enemies with his secret agenda to isolate Tyler from his family and fleece the locals to solve his own financial difficulty.

Found face down in Gary Canning’s hot tub, police have been looking for the person who murdered him with suspicion falling on many Ramsay Street residents. Tyler has feared all along he could be to blame as he smacked his dad over the head with a garden gnome during a heated argument the night before he died – could the blow have had the long-term effect of killing Hamish?

Ty’s brother Mark has stepped up to find prime suspect Louise McLeod, Hamish’s lover and co-conspirator, but when a new witness comes forward with information that eliminates her from the line-up, Tyler is left as the only remaining suspect in the murder investigation…

Having so far kept quiet about the gnome attack, guilty Ty struggles to celebrate the festive season as Christmas Day arrives early in Erinsborough next week as he contemplates the possibility he accidentally caused his father’s death. Against the advice of cop sibling Mark and girlfriend Piper Willis, Ty turns himself in and confesses all to the boys in blue…

Does this mean he actually did it though? Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com last month, actor Travis Burns (aka Tyler) said: “The various suspects will go in and out of the spotlight, there’s a lot of back and forth and tricking the audience. And it’s not who you think it is!”

Advertisement

Make of that what you will… Either way, fans will have to wait until next year as Neighbours takes its annual festive break after Tyler’s confession airs on Friday 8 December on Channel 5 at 1.30pm and 6pm. The show returns on Monday 8 January 2018.