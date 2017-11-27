House of Cards extends season 6 production break amid Kevin Spacey investigation

It appears the producers of Netflix’s House of Cards still haven’t quite figured out what to do with the show in the wake of recent sexual harassment allegations levelled at the show’s lead, Kevin Spacey.

Producers Media Rights Capital (MRC), who shut down production on the show’s sixth and final season in early November, announced in a letter to production staff on Sunday that the hiatus would be extended for a further two weeks, “with the hope of resuming production soon”.

“As we continue these discussions [with Netflix], we have determined together that the crew will be paid for an additional two week hiatus – beginning on November 27th and continuing through December 8th,” MRC wrote to the House of Cards cast and crew in a letter seen by Deadline and others.

“These last two months have tested and tried all of us in ways none of us could have foreseen,” it continued. “The one thing we have learned throughout this process is that this production is bigger than just one person and we could not be more proud to be associated with one of the most loyal and talented production cast and crews in this business.”

Problems initially arose in late October after Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp alleged that Spacey had sexually assaulted him in 1986 when he was 14 years old. Then, on 3rd November, eight current and former members of the House of Cards cast and crew came forward to accuse Spacey of sexually inappropriate behaviour.

The following day, Netflix distanced itself from the star, with the streaming service confirming that it would not be involved in any future production of House of Cards involving Spacey.

Read MRC’s letter to the cast and crew below.

Dear Cast and Crew,

As we move into the holidays, we want to express our appreciation for all of the meaningful messages of support we have received from you and want to update all of our loyal cast and crew on our progress and where things currently stand.

We continue to work with Netflix with the hope of resuming production soon. As we continue these discussions, we have determined together that the crew will be paid for an additional two week hiatus – beginning on November 27th and continuing through December 8th.

In addition to the writers, there will be a small contingency of office/accounting staff who will remain in the production office on a continuous basis. Our hope is that the entire crew will be able to reconvene when production resumes, but we want you to know that we will certainly understand if crew members need to find other work in the interim, which will prevent them from re-joining us. We sincerely appreciate all you have done.

Cast and other union members who are not actively working will be paid in accordance with applicable union guidelines through this period and we will be reaching out directly to your representatives to work through the details; we will get to everyone as quickly as possible and appreciate all of your patience here.

These last two months have tested and tried all of us in ways none of us could have foreseen. The one thing we have learned throughout this process is that this production is bigger than just one person and we could not be more proud to be associated with one of the most loyal and talented production cast and crews in this business.

We will provide an additional update by 12/8/17.

Thank you all.