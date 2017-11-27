EastEnders: who is Aidan Maguire? And where have you seen Patrick Bergin before?

We take a look at the CV of Walford's latest star

There’s a new face on EastEnders tonight: Aidan Joseph Patrick Maguire (known as JP), who turns up unexpectedly in Albert Square to see old cell mate Phil Mitchell.

Phil will be left delighted when Aidan arrives out of the blue in this evening’s episode. After introducing himself to a bewildered Sharon, Aidan soon departs, leaving Phil wondering what has brought him to Albert Square.

But he soon gets a sizeable clue after spotting Aidan chatting with one-time-villain-turned-police-grass Vincent Hubbard. Just what is going on?

All very mysterious, we’re sure you’ll agree. But there is one mystery we can solve: yes, we can tell you where you might have seen actor Patrick Bergin before…

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Bergin first showed his bad guy credentials to a large audience in this psychological thriller that saw him play Martin, the abusive husband of Julia Roberts’s Laura. The movie saw Laura escape Martin’s clutches in Cape Cod and flee to Iowa – only for him to obsessively pursue her.

Robin Hood (1991)

A largely overlooked version of the Robin Hood legend, forgotten because it premiered in the same year as Kevin Costner’s megabucks take on the legend. Bergin played Sir Robin Hode/Robin Hood opposite Uma Thurman as Main Marian.

Patriot Games (1992)

The film adaptation of Tom Clancy’s techno-thriller saw Bergin play Irish terrorist Kevin O’Donnell, who went up against CIA analyst Jack Ryan, played by Harrison Ford.

The Wee Man (2013)

Bergin can also be glimpsed as Glasgow godfather Arthur Thompson in in this Scottish gangster film, which starred Martin Compston and John Hannah.

Other screen credits include fantasy film Merlin: the Return (2000) where he played King Arthur, a role as Sir Peter in romantic fantasy Ella Enchanted (2004) and – most recently as Howie in the 2016 action comedy Free Fire.

