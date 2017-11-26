X Factor viewers were VERY confused by James Arthur’s literally impossible “live” performance

Either James has a Tardis, or there’s something he’s not telling us…

The X Factor began its semi-final process last night, and amid all the trials, tribulations and high-energy performances there was also a guest appearance from a former winner – 2012 champion James Arthur, who was there to sing his brand-new single Naked.

But soon his appearance had many people asking one question – was he really there at all? Because while the X Factor live shows are, ahem, recorded live (phone votes would be a bit of a waste otherwise, eh?) some eagled-eyed viewers noticed that Arthur was also playing a gig that night somewhere else – the Genting Arena in Birmingham, where he was performing the latest leg of his nationwide tour at around the same time the X Factor was on TV.

Given that the 105-mile journey between The X Factor studios and the Arena would take a good hour and 45 minutes by car, it was clear that Arthur couldn’t have pulled off the double appearance if everything was as it seemed, so viewers quickly began calling foul play.

How can James Arthur be LIVE on #xfactor now? He’s playing the Genting Arena in Birmingham tonight my future sister in law is at the concert! #dodgy — David Leatham (@davidleatham) November 25, 2017

How’s James Arthur on the X factor when I’m sat in Birmingham genting arena waiting for him to come on stage 😂 #thexfactor — Beth (@bethanlouux) November 25, 2017

Someone explain to me how X factor can be live and james Arthur is performing when his in Birmingham tonight — Hayley (@Hayley_p25) November 25, 2017

How can James Arthur be on tour in Birmingham touring and also be preforming live on the xfactor?? 🤔 — Rebecca grewcock (@GrewcockRebecca) November 25, 2017

To whoever’s heading to James Arthur’s concert in Birmingham due on at 9pm…..he might be bit late sorry guys 😬 #XFactor — Róisin (@roisinh_) November 25, 2017

How has James Arthur just performed on the "live X Factor but is also on stage at the LG ARENA in Birmingham!! — Simon (@batchelorsa) November 25, 2017

James Arthur’s performance not completely live then? He has a tour date in Birmingham tonight? #XFactor — Nick Barnes👋🏼 (@imnickbarnes) November 25, 2017

Abit confused xfactor is meant to be live An having James Arthur on but isn’t he in Birmingham tonight doing a concert #xfactor pic.twitter.com/z9eoYhHVBz — Kimara (@kimavfc) November 25, 2017

I knew James Arthur were decent but he’s some talent to be doing 2 performances at same time🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ @TheXFactor #Xfactor pic.twitter.com/e8lQ61zdiT — abbie (@abs_rufc) November 25, 2017

Confusing stuff – but when spelled out, the truth is actually fairly simple. While the majority of the X Factor studio shows are live, Arthur’s performance was actually recorded a little earlier to fit in with his schedule, then slotted in seamlessly with the main X Factor broadcast.

Still, we can understand all the hoo-ha; the whole thing did leave us scratching our collective RadioTimes.com heads for a while too. But for James Arthur, NOTHING is impossible.

The X Factor continues on ITV tonight (Sunday 26th November) at 7.30pm