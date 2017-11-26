Accessibility Links

What time is The X Factor Live Final on TV tonight?

Everything you need to know about when The X Factor's Live Final 2017 is on

The X Factor series 14

It’s time! To face! The final!

The X Factor 2017 is drawing to a close. There are just three acts left in the competition, and with Grace Davies, Kevin Davy White and Rak-Su all having topped the viewers’ vote during the live shows, any one of them could win.

What time is The X Factor Live Final on TV?

The X Factor finals will air on Saturday 2nd December at 7.05pm and Sunday 3rd December at 7.20pm on ITV.

Who will win The X Factor 2017?

Grace and Rak-Su have been favourites from the start, but Kevin has slowly but surely been creeping up as the weeks go by and has now become a favourite, too.

Judging by the results of our poll so far, the vote is going to be incredibly close this weekend:

Who are The X Factor 2017 judges?

For the first time since 2010, the show has kept the same line-up as the previous year. That means Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh, Nicole Scherzinger and Sharon Osborne are all returning to the panel.

However, Alesha Dixon also appeared in several episodes filling in for Sharon and Nicole.

What’s changed for the live shows this year?

The amount of X Factor live weeks will be slightly reduced as this series contains five fewer live shows than last year. Not only that, The X Factor will be scrapping the much-mocked jukebox – you know, the one that was definitely-completely-don’t-suggest-otherwise random in its theme selections.

