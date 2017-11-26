Tesco Black Friday 2017 – best deals, latest offers and discounts

The biggest offers and best deals on the Black Friday weekend from the UK supermarket giant

Along with online retailers like Amazon, Tesco and Tesco Mobile have also joined the party with a range of deals on tablets and laptops, phones and SIM cards, TVs and speakers.

New Tesco Black Friday 2017 weekend deals

Nintendo Switch games and bundles – now from £269.99

Samsung 40 inch 4K Ultra HD certified HDR Smart TV with TV Plus – was £499, now £349 (save £150)

Televisions and Speakers

Toshiba 43L1753 43 Inch Full HD LED TV with Freeview HD – Was £320, now £249 (save £70)

LG 43LJ594 43 Inch Smart Full HD LED TV with Freeview Play – £319 (save £30)

Toshiba 49L3658DB 49 Inch Full HD LED Smart TV with Freeview Play – was £369, now £249 (save £120)

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote- TV & Media Streamer – was £39.95, NOW £24.95 (save £15.00)

Fresh n Rebel Rockbox Chunk Fabriq Indigo Blue Bluetooth Speaker – was £99.99, NOW £49.99 (save £50.00)

Pioneer X-CM32BTD-K CD Receiver System – was £184.99, NOW £139.99 (save £45.00)

Tablets and Laptops

HP 11.6″ Stream 11-aa000na X360e Intel Celeron 2GB RAM 32GB Storage Laptop with Office 365 and 1TB OneDrive Storage – was £279.00, NOW £249 (save £30)

HP 14-BP015NA 14 Inch Intel Pentium 4GB RAM 500GB HDD Thin and Light Laptop – was £379.00, NOW £349 (save £30)

Asus T102HA-GR035T Z8350 4GB 64GB Win 10 10.1 – Touch Grey Transformer Mini 2-in-1 – was £449.00, NOW £349.00 (save £100.00)

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro: 2.3GHz dual-core i5, 128GB – was £1249.00, NOW £1199.00 (save £50.00)

Apple Macbook Air 13 inch: 1.8GHz dual-core Intel Core i5, 128GB was £949 NOW £925 (save £25)

Acer Aspire 5 A515-51 15.6 inch Windows 10 i5 Laptop 8GB 256GB SSD – was £629.00, NOW £549.00 (save £80.00)

Tesco Mobile smartphone and SIM Black Friday deals

Tesco Mobile have a range of smartphone deals and offers available NOW – see here – including;

Save £120 on the Samsung Galaxy S7 at only £21.99 per month, with 500MB of data, 500 minutes and 5000 texts.

Save £60 on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus from £33.75 per month and £36.49 per month, with 2GB of data, 1000 minutes and 5000 texts.

And for those looking for a budget bargain, the Alcatel U5 HD comes with a free Alcatel Moveband Digital (RRP £39.99) for £65 when bought with a £10 Rocket Pack.

SIM-only deals include a 30GB monthly allowance for just £25 a month, with 5GB data, 1500 minutes and 5000 texts for just £11.

