eBay Black Friday 2017 latest deals – best TVs, laptops, PS4 and tech offers

The online retail giant is expecting over 85 million visitors to the site between Black Friday and Cyber Monday – check out the best deals here

Black Friday deals continue this weekend through to Cyber Monday, and eBay is predicting big numbers and big discounts as shoppers hit the site.

eBay is expecting a huge 87.5 million visits to its site over the four days between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with bargains to be had on the best TVs, tablets, games consoles, headphones and more.

Check out the most up to date deals, find out how to find the best deals on eBay, and keep up to date with new deals as they happen below.

Latest eBay Black Friday 2017 weekend deals

Apple iPad 9.7 Inch Wi-Fi 32GB/128GB Tablet – was £339.oo, NOW £299.00

LENOVO IdeaPad 320 14IKBN 14″ Laptop Blue – was £599.00, NOW £399,00

JVC LT-32C672 32″ Smart LED TV – was £259.99, NOW £159.00 (save £101)

GOOGLE Chromecast 2015 WiFi Media streamer HDMI Micro USB Windows 7 Black – was £30.00, NOW £19.99

PS4 Slim 500GB Fifa 18 + Gran Turismo Sport – NOW £199.00

Sonos Play One Wireless speaker – was £199, now £149

Atari Retro Flashback 8 Classic Game Console – now £44.99

Digihome 48FHDSFVPT2 Black 48inch Full HD LED TV WiFi Freeview Play 1 USB Port – now £269

How to get the best eBay deals

Start at the eBay Black Friday landing page to see what’s recently been added to the site. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to deals available on the site.

eBay runs a Price Match Guarantee policy, which means that if you find a product cheaper on the websites of Amazon, Currys, Argos, Asda, John Lewis, or Tesco, eBay will match that deal. All you have to do is contact eBay Customer Service before you purchase through the site. For full details, click here.

If you’re a Nectar card holder, you can also get bonus points for purchases on eBay: earn eight times the points on any tech and entertainment product purchase between Black Friday (24th November) and Cyber Monday (27th November).

Sign up for the eBay daily deals email here.

More eBay deals

Playstation PS4 Slim 500GB Fifa 18 bundle – now £199.99

Nintendo Switch Console 32GB With Built-In NFC Touchpoint & IR Motion Camera – now £259

Sony Bravia KD43XE8396 43″ Smart LED TV Ultra HD 4k HDR – now £599 (save £200)

Microsoft Xbox One S Console With Rocket League Bundle & 3 month Gold Membership – now £299

Samsung UE55MU6220 55 Inch Curved Smart LED 4K Ultra HD TV Plus LED TVs 3 HDMI – was £749, now £549 (save £200)

BEATS Studio 2.0 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones – was £249, now £219 (save £31)