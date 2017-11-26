When is Cyber Monday 2017? Where can I get the best deals?

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is a term used for the Monday after Thanksgiving (the fourth Thursday of November). It is also the Monday after discount day Black Friday and the day traditionally reserved for the best online discount deals in the run up to Christmas, although as Internet shopping becomes more prevalent online and offline deals are found across the whole long weekend.

When is Cyber Monday 2017?

In 2017 Cyber Monday falls on Monday 27th November.

Where does the name come from?

The origin of the name Cyber Monday appears to go back to 2005 and a Shop.org press release that read: “‘Cyber Monday Quickly Becoming One of the Biggest Online Shopping Days of the Year.” Since then the name seems to have stuck and the day has developed into a festival of savings for online shoppers.

