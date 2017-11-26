How to get a cheap Nintendo Switch on Black Friday weekend?

The Switch is selling out fast across the web, but there are still some chances to grab a bargain this weekend...

The Nintendo Switch has proven to be one of the hottest tickets this Black Friday weekend with deals on the console selling out within minutes at multiple retailers.

Advertisement

But don’t despair, there are still some discounted Switch consoles and bundles available, and we’ve been scouring the internet to find the deals that are worth having – and still available.

THE BEST DEALS AVAILABLE NOW:

Nintendo Switch Grey: with Mario Rabbids at Amazon is just £279

Nintendo Switch Grey with Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle – was £329.98 (when bought individually) Black Friday bundle NOW £289.99 on GAME

Nintendo Switch Neon With Mario Odyssey and Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle – was £371.97 (when bought individually) Black Friday bundle offer NOW £329.99

Advertisement

See the full list of Nintendo Switch bundles on offer this Black Friday at GAME here