Black Friday headphone and speaker deals – Bose, AKG, Pioneer, Sony

From the latest in-ear tech to bluetooth speakers, now's your chance to grab a great deal...

Black Friday offers continue over the weekend until Cyber Monday

Here’s the best headphones and speaker deals that we’ve found so far this afternoon on Black Friday 24th November.

We’ll be updating this page throughout Black Friday, but here are the best deals we’ve come across so far…

Headphone and speaker deals

BOSE QuietComfort 25 Noise-cancelling Headphones – was £299.99, NOW £159.00 (save £140.99)

Anker SoundCore Bluetooth Speaker, 24 hour battery life- Was £29.99 NOW £20.99

Panasonic SC-ALL05EB-K Wireless water-resistant multiroom speaker Was £169 now £149

Jaybird X3 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones Compatible with iOS/Android Smartphones Designed for Sport/Running/Fitness Red – Was £109.99 NOW £74.99

AKG C50BT On – Ear Wireless Headphones – was £99.99, NOW £69.99 (save £30.00)

Bose SoundTrue Ultra In Ear Headphones For iOS – was £99.95, NOW £59.99 (save £39.00)

Fresh n Rebel Rockbox Chunk Fabriq Indigo Blue Bluetooth Speaker – was £99.99, NOW £49.99 (save £50.00)

Save £30 on Apple AirPods

Pioneer X-CM32BTD-K CD Receiver System – was £184.99, NOW £139.99 (save £45.00)

B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A1 Bluetooth Speaker – was £199.00, NOW £135.00 (save £64.00)

Bose SoundTrue Ultra In-Ear Headphones for Samsung and Android Devices – was £99.95, NOW £50.00 (save £49.95)

Amazon has a vast range of products on offer

DOSS SoundBox Bluetooth Speaker,Wireless Bluetooth 4.0 Touch Speakers with 12W HD Sound and Bold Bass – NOW £29.99

Sony SRS-XB30 Powerful Portable Wireless Speaker with Extra Bass and Lighting – was £150.00, NOW £75.00 (save £75.00)

Yamaha YAS-93 Front Surround Soundbar System with Dual Built-In subwoofers – was £179.95, NOW £99.00 (save £80.95)

Philips SHB3075 Wireless On-Ear Headphones – was £49.99, NOW £29.99 (save £20.00)