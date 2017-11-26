Accessibility Links

All 6 X Factor semi-finalists will tour in 2018

And they'll be joined by one - as yet unknown - wildcard act

All 6 X Factor semi-finalists – including plasterer Matt Linnen, who was eliminated on Saturday night – will hit the road for the X Factor Live Tour in 2018.

They will be joined on the tour by a seventh wildcard act will be chosen in an online vote from all the acts to feature in this year’s live shows.

The tour, which will also feature the Cutkelvins, Grace Davies, Lloyd Macey, Kevin Davy White and Rak-Su, is set to begin on 16th February 2018 in Belfast and wrap up in Brighton on the 4th of March.

Tickets start at £20, and are available from Gigs and Tours and Ticketmaster.

Check out all of the X Factor Tour 2018 dates below.

Show Date                                                        Venue

Friday 16th February                                            Belfast   The SSE Arena

Saturday 17th February                                       Dublin 3 Arena

Monday 19th February                                        Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Tuesday 20th February                                       Manchester Arena

Thursday 22nd February                                     Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Friday 23th February                                           Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Saturday 24th February                                      London Wembley Arena (matinee & evening)

Sunday 25th February                                         Birmingham Genting Arena (matinee)

Tuesday 27th February                                       Bournemouth   BIA

Wednesday 28th February                                 Liverpool Echo Arena

Thursday 1st March                                            Glasgow Hydro Arena

Friday 2nd March                                               Sheffield Arena

Saturday 3rd March                                          Leeds First Direct Arena

Sunday 4th March                                            Brighton Centre

The X Factor continues on Sunday at 7.30pm.

All about The X Factor

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

