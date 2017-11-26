All 6 X Factor semi-finalists will tour in 2018

And they'll be joined by one - as yet unknown - wildcard act

All 6 X Factor semi-finalists – including plasterer Matt Linnen, who was eliminated on Saturday night – will hit the road for the X Factor Live Tour in 2018.

They will be joined on the tour by a seventh wildcard act will be chosen in an online vote from all the acts to feature in this year’s live shows.

The tour, which will also feature the Cutkelvins, Grace Davies, Lloyd Macey, Kevin Davy White and Rak-Su, is set to begin on 16th February 2018 in Belfast and wrap up in Brighton on the 4th of March.

Tickets start at £20, and are available from Gigs and Tours and Ticketmaster.