All 6 X Factor semi-finalists will tour in 2018
And they'll be joined by one - as yet unknown - wildcard act
All 6 X Factor semi-finalists – including plasterer Matt Linnen, who was eliminated on Saturday night – will hit the road for the X Factor Live Tour in 2018.
They will be joined on the tour by a seventh wildcard act will be chosen in an online vote from all the acts to feature in this year’s live shows.
- Who sang the best at the X Factor semi-finals?
- Who was eliminated from the X Factor semi-final on Saturday?
- 6 things we need to talk about after Saturday night’s X Factor
The tour, which will also feature the Cutkelvins, Grace Davies, Lloyd Macey, Kevin Davy White and Rak-Su, is set to begin on 16th February 2018 in Belfast and wrap up in Brighton on the 4th of March.
Tickets start at £20, and are available from Gigs and Tours and Ticketmaster.
Check out all of the X Factor Tour 2018 dates below.
Show Date Venue
Friday 16th February Belfast The SSE Arena
Saturday 17th February Dublin 3 Arena
Monday 19th February Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Tuesday 20th February Manchester Arena
Thursday 22nd February Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Friday 23th February Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Saturday 24th February London Wembley Arena (matinee & evening)
Sunday 25th February Birmingham Genting Arena (matinee)
Tuesday 27th February Bournemouth BIA
Wednesday 28th February Liverpool Echo Arena
Thursday 1st March Glasgow Hydro Arena
Friday 2nd March Sheffield Arena
Saturday 3rd March Leeds First Direct Arena
Sunday 4th March Brighton Centre
The X Factor continues on Sunday at 7.30pm.