5 things we need to talk about after Sunday night’s X Factor Semi-final

We've got to hand it to Simon Cowell - one of this year's innovations actually came off

One of the X Factor 2017 innovations actually worked

Two of the three remaining contestants this year made it to the final by performing their own original hits. Considering the show’s plummeting viewing figures and the criticism it has faced in recent years, this must be recognised as an improvement upon an increasingly stale format. There may be life in this old dog yet….

Advertisement

Best X factor ever by a million miles. Original songs, entertainment, no mental wind up merchants and actual real voting. No fixes. Actually couldn't wait to watch every week. Best ever, don't change it. — Charlie Brown (@SmileyCB1) November 26, 2017

Why does this feel like the most talented year of X factor! An excellent eclectic three in the final, original music and rockstars! This is a good year for the X Factor #Respect #Xfactor — Fenty H (@CarterFenty1) November 26, 2017

Though, not everyone seems to agree on the quality of the songs themselves…

All these original songs on X factor are pure shite — Alice Clayton 🍍 (@alclayts) November 25, 2017

The people loved Ed Sheeran’s super casual appearance

You’d be forgiven for thinking the scruffy-haired popstar had long-since outgrown the X Factor. But when you’re this talented, popping in for a solitary tune (new single Perfect) which will earn a big paycheque and a national TV audience of a few million is a no brainer.

Twitter was impressed by just how casual he appeared.

Ed Sheeran’s a millionaire and performing on x factor looking like he’s just nipping to corner shop, what a hero #XFactor — soph (@sophe_thomson) November 26, 2017

And his fans were overjoyed:

Ed Sheeran is singing Perfect on the #XFactor and the emotions have started pic.twitter.com/tEdmPC98uv — Laura 👑 (@Smiff_25) November 26, 2017

Ed sheeran never fails to impress, just him & his guitar on that big stage and that's all he needs! It was beautiful ❤ #EdSheeran #xfactor #biggestfan — Paige Rochelle (@PaigeRochellexx) November 26, 2017

Ed Sheeran singing Perfect live is just so beautiful #xfactor — abigail (@abigailclarkxo) November 26, 2017

And he shouted out Kevin Davy White

Without officially putting his eggs in any baskets, Ed did give us an idea of who wants to see take home the X Factor crown next week, admitting to Dermot O’Leary that he was impressed by Davy White’s Jimi Hendrix cover. He wasn’t alone.

We don't need to see anyone else. Kevin's made history this weekend. I mean even ed sheeran was impressed. And well nah hes amazing. I want him to win. His performance is already of A list quality. #xfactor — Aurora (@urstrulyaurora) November 26, 2017

If Kevin Davy White doesn’t win X factor the British public don’t understand music #TheXFactor — Squid (@chloehrh) November 26, 2017

Kevin Davy White left the stage with a powerful message

Already a strong favourite for the final, Kevin may have secured his place with a touching comment after he had received widespread praise from the four judges.

As if wanting to assure Brexit Britain that he holds no ill will, he said: “the UK has shown me that no matter where you come from, love and music has no borders”. Powerful stuff. We hope the European lawmakers see it that way come 2019.

Fans on Twitter were moved:

'Love and Music has no borders' Kevin Davy White is an absolute legend#XFactor pic.twitter.com/XKVuhvw281 — Daniel (@Daniel_Reilly1) November 26, 2017

When Kevin said “UK has shown me that no matter where you come from love and music has no borders” #XFactor pic.twitter.com/qLJ85tuClc — Annabel R Nielsen (@annabel_rn) November 26, 2017

No matter where you come from love and music have no borders #Kevin #XFactor — DJWR 🇬🇧 (@djWayneRitchie) November 26, 2017

Lloyd’s dad dancing will be missed next week

Departing Welsh singer Lloyd Macey exhibited some extremely entertaining dance moves as he watched Rak-Su perform their original song I’m Feeling You, but sadly it didn’t endear him enough in the eyes of the public to earn a place in next week’s final.

Lloyd Macey should have entered a singing contest. He was a country mile better than the other 4. Very sad. #xfactorisafix #XFactor — Bigdaddy25 (@Bigdaddy2517) November 26, 2017

#xfactor let's all get #fixfactor trending shall we? Lloyd Macey was sensational! — Harold Cross (@Harryjcross) November 26, 2017

Advertisement

The X Factor 2017 final airs next Saturday at 7.05pm on ITV.