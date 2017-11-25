Accessibility Links

Who is Oti Mabuse? Strictly Come Dancing 2017 professional dancer guide

Will Oti be the lifting the trophy this year?

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 professionals: Oti Mabuse

Age: 27

Born: Pretoria, South Africa

Twitter: @OtiMabuse

Instagram: @otimabuse

Strictly wins: 0. Although she had an early exit with Anthony Ogogo in 2015, Oti made it to the final with Danny Mac in 2016.

Which Strictly celebrity has Oti been paired with? Jonnie Peacock

Jonnie Peacock and Oti Mabuse on Strictly Come Dancing

Oti’s speciality is Latin. Though she studied Civil Engineering at university, dancing has always been her true passion. Her love of Latin has seen her travel the world collecting title after title, including first-place in German Championship PD Freestyle Latin and winning the South African Latin American Championships eight times.

She joined Strictly in 2015, but Oti and partner boxer Anthony Ogogo made a surprise exit in week three after their Rocky-themed Paso Doble failed to win over the judges and the public.

She fared far better last year with Hollyoaks actor Danny Mac. The duo went all the way to the final in 2016 and finished as runner-up. But will she be able to go that one step further and win this year?

Oti is also embarking on a 2018 tour around the country with former Strictly professional Ian Waite as the pair talk about starring on the show.

