Who is Oksana Platero? Strictly Come Dancing 2016 professional dancers guide

The Ukrainian dancer is new to Strictly, and will be joining TV court room star Judge Rinder on the dance floor

Name: Oksana Platero

Age: 27

From: Ukraine

Twitter: @OksanaDmytrenko

Instagram: oksanaplatero

Here he is! I couldn't have asked for a better dance partner! Judge Rinder @bbcstrictly I'm so excited about this season #strictly2016 A post shared by oksana Platero (@oksanaplatero) on Sep 3, 2016 at 1:01pm PDT

Celeb partner for 2016: Platero is paired with TV court room star Judge Robert Rinder, who was Benedict Cumberbatch’s best man at his wedding to Sophie Hunter (!!).

Oksana’s prediction: “I think we’ll make a strong team, and we’re going to go to the end, and we’re going to make it a memorable experience.”

Bio: Oksana began dancing at the age of six, and her awards include Ukraine National Youth champion, National US champion and USDC World Professional Rising Star Champion. She also did five series of Dancing with the Stars in the US…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4lYBZTu5OwU