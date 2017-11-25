Accessibility Links

Who is Natalie Lowe? Strictly Come Dancing 2016 professional dancers guide

Will 2016 finally be her lucky year?

118508

Name: Natalie Lowe

Age: 36

Born: Sydney, Australia

Twitter: @RealNatalieLowe

Strictly wins: runner-up with Ricky Whittle in the 2009 series is the closest Natalie has come to the crown

Celeb partner for 2016: Greg Rutherford

Bio: Natalie’s speciality is Ballroom. She started dancing at the age of five after being inspired by her brother Glenn, an amateur champion five years older than her. With her partner Stefano Olivieri she won the Australian professional New Vogue championship title for five consecutive years between 2005 and 2009.

After five years as a professional dancer on Australia’s Dancing with the Stars, Natalie first graced the Strictly dance floor in 2009 when she and partner Ricky Whittle reached the final only to be beaten to the trophy by one point. She was sadly forced to miss the 2013 series after breaking three bones in her foot, but returned for the next two years, lasting until week 4 with Tim Wannacott in 2013, and week 5 with Ainsley Harriott in 2015.

When she’s not dancing, Natalie enjoys fishing, surfing, camping, water-skiing and walking her labrador. She is currently engaged to be wed to company director James Knibbs.

