Who is Janette Manrara? Strictly Come Dancing 2017 professional dancer guide

Janette's returning to Strictly for another series of quick-step action

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 professionals: Janette Manrara

Age: 33

From: Miami, Florida, United States

Twitter: @JManrara

Instagram: jmanrara

Strictly wins: 0. After four years on the show, the closest Janette has ever come to winning was placing fifth with Jake Wood in 2014.

Which Strictly celebrity has Janette been paired with? Aston Merrygold

Aston Merrygold and Janette Manrara on Strictly Come Dancing

After first joining the show in 2013 Janette’s danced around Strictly with the likes of fashion designer Julien Macdonald and EastEnders star Jake Wood. However, it wasn’t until she was paired with Peter Andre in 2015 that Janette went all the way to week 10. Sadly, she ended up leaving in week one with Melvin Odoom last year.

Jannette was a relative latecomer to pro dancing, initially studying finance and working in a bank for seven years. However, in her spare time she trained in Ballroom, Ballet, Pointe, Jazz, Hip Hop, and Salsa. And at age 24 she reached the top eight in the US version of So You Think You Can Dance?

That was Janette’s first quick-step to the big time and she’s now worked at the Academy Awards, danced with Jennifer Lopez, been a principal dancer on Glee and performed in dance stage show Burn the Floor for three years (the same show fellow professional Gorka Marquez has starred in).

She’s also married to fellow professional Aljaž Skorjanec.

