John Lewis Black Friday 2017 – latest deals on TVs, laptops, tablets and tech

Black Friday continues! Check out the best deals from John Lewis on smart tech, tablets, TVs, laptops and more...

John Lewis shop. Getty Images, TG

Black Friday weekend is officially here and John Lewis have joined the Black Friday discounts bonanza with cheap deals across their range.

Scroll down for big savings on TVs, laptops and fitness watches, and check out a further range of deals via the John Lewis site

Latest John Lewis Black Friday weekend deals

New Amazon Fire 7″ Tablet with Alexawas £49.95, now £29.95 (save £20)

Sonos PLAY:1 Smart Speaker for a connected home was £179 now £149 (save £30)

UE Boom 2 Waterproof Bluetooth speakers was £129.99 now 84.99

Google Home, smart watches and gadgets

Smart home controllers, fitness watches, drones, and even some Star Wars gadgets, with savings up to £260…

Screen Shot 2017-11-23 at 22.04.30

Google Home Smart Speaker – Was £129 NOW £79 (save £50) 

Google Home Mini – Was £49 NOW £34 (save £15) 

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch – Was £349.95 NOW £246.99 (save £102.96)

Fitbit Alta – Was £99.99 NOW £69.99 (save £30)

Nest Thermostat – Was £219 NOW £199 (save £20) 

LittleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit – Was £99.95 NOW £79.95 (save £20)

DJI Mavic Pro Drone with Fly More Combo Kit + SD card – Was £1359.95 NOW £1099 (save £260.95)

Sphero Star Wars R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid – Was £179.95 NOW £129.95 (save £50)

Click for more John Lewis Black Friday smart home offers

Televisions and audio equipment

Samsung UE40MU6120 HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 40″ with TVPlus – Save £120 NOW £349.00

Samsung UE40MU6120

Sony MDR1000s noise cancelling wireless headphones – Was £299.99 NOW £249.00 (save over £50)

Samsung QE55Q7C 55″ Smart TV Bundled with free Soundbar (worth £200) £1799, saving over £200

UE Boom 2 Speaker – Was £129.99 NOW £84.95 (save £45)

Naim QB Audio  Was £649.95 NOW £499.95 (save £150)

Panasonic 55EZ952B OLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 55″ – Was £1999 NOW £1849 (save £150)

Sony Bravia KD43XE8005 LED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV, 43″ – Was £629 NOW £549 (save £80)

Sony HT-RT5 Home Cinema System  Was £409 NOW £299 (save £110)

Click for lots more John Lewis Black Friday TV deals

And get  more deals on speakers and headphones here

Computers, laptops and tablets

Save up to £350 with these deals…

Screen Shot 2017-11-23 at 22.07.52

See John Lewis’s deals on iPads, iPad Pros, iPad Minis and MacBooks

Plus…

Lenovo IdeaPad 110s 11.6’’ Celeron 2GB 32GB with Office 365 Laptop – Was £199 NOW £129 (save £70)

HP Pavillion Gamer 17’’ Core i7 8GB ITB Laptop – Was £1099.95 NOW £749 (save £350)

Samsung Tab A 10 Tablet – Was £229 NOW £179 (save £50)

Click for lots more John Lewis laptop and tablet Black Friday deals

How does this fit in with their “never knowingly undersold” commitment?

John Lewis says: “Our price promise in action means that even during our Black Friday event we’ll be checking and responding to competitors’ promotions and prices, so it’s worth taking a look online from time to time to see what’s new in our Black Friday offers.”

They also conform that if you see the offer on their website, they will honour it in their stores too.

Other Black Friday Deals

Save up to £200 on a selection of high-end televisions from Samsung, LG, Sony and more

tv-john-lewis

Get up to £100 off a range of laptops – including the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet

amazon-fire-8

Save £20 on an Amazon Echo Smart Speaker and £15 on an Amazon Echo Dot

echo
We’ll update this page when we get more information on great deals on TVs, home electricals and technology.

