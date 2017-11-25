I’m a Celebrity….Get me Out of Here! is starting a little late tonight

Last night’s I’m a Celebrity saw the great Snake Rock/Croc Creek dispute finally laid to rest, Amir Khan screech his way through the Fright House and Ant and Dec check out some VERY questionable Black Friday deals – but if you’re desperate to see what happens next, you’re going to have to wait a LITTLE longer than you expected.

So what time is I’m a Celeb on now? Well when we say it’s a little difference, we mean little – I’m a Celebrity IS on a bit later tonight than its usual 9pm start but it’s just 10 minutes later, so eager fans will only have to wait until 9.10pm on ITV to see how Iain fares in his challenge inside the Temple of Gloom.

Viewers tuning in at 9 will instead be greeted with the last 10 minutes of X Factor, with the full hour-long Saturday broadcast continuing until 10.10pm. So no-one’s missing out really.