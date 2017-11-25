Accessibility Links

Emmerdale: watch Tom dodge Debbie’s questions – see the brand-new scene

The mystery deepens where newcomer Tom is concerned

Screen Shot 2017-11-24 at 16.06.17

What is Tom Waterhouse hiding? It’s the question all Emmerdale fans have been asking this week following his talk about digging graves and giving girlfriend Debbie short shrift when she revealed that she loved him.

And you can expect some new clues to be coming your way next week when Tom organises a lazy day for the two of them, only for Debbie to once again get mixed signals.

Screen Shot 2017-11-24 at 16.06.01

Monday’s episode sees Debbie bring up that declaration of love, but before they can discuss the matter properly, Tom starts kissing her. Something tells us he has a big reason for swerving the topic…

Watch the scene from Monday’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Emmerdale.

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

