Emmerdale: Lawrence admits to sleeping with Robert – and Lachlan overhears! Watch the scene

Emmerdale’s Lawrence White looks to be headed for heartbreak next week when Robert Sudden’s duplicity is finally exposed.

The scheming Mr Sugden has hoodwinked all the Whites and even duped Lawrence into thinking that he’s spent the night with him – all in order to get his hands on Home Farm.

But when Robert’s true colours are revealed, the person who looks set to suffer the most is poor Lawrence. In this sneak peek look at Tuesday’s episode, you can see Lawrence admit to an anguished Rebecca and Chrissie that he was seduced by Robert.

And up in his attic hideout, a concealed Lachlan listens in on the admission – delighted that the truth is coming out…

Speaking about the effect all this will have on Lawrence, actor John Bowe said recently: “There’s going to come a breaking point where his exasperation at what has been done to him will take him to the area that no one wants to go – which is complete breakdown and anger.”

Sounds like there will be some traumatic times ahead for the Home Farm patriarch…

Watch the scene from Tuesday’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Emmerdale

