Coronation Street: see Gary get angry with Faye for doubting Anna’s innocence – watch the scene

Will Faye see sense?

Gary Windass will lose his temper with Faye in next week’s Coronation Street when – following Anna’s arrest – she starts to question her mum’s innocence.

An angry Gary can’t believe that Faye would even consider the possibility of Anna deliberately pushing Seb from his ladder and tells her that this is all the work of master manipulator Pat Phelan.

But the situation only looks set to intensify later in the week when Faye refuses to see Phelan for the monster that he is. In a last-ditch attempt to make her see sense, Gary drops the bombshell that Phelan raped Anna.

When Faye discovers how Anna slept with Phelan as a trade-off to protect her family, she’s horrified. But will it be enough to make her change her mind about Phelan?

You can watch the scene from Monday’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Coronation Street

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

