Coronation Street heartbreak: see Rana pour her heart out to Kate – watch the scene

Find out how Kate reacts when Rana reveals her desperation

Rana Nazir will confess to being in emotional turmoil in next week’s Coronation Street when she opens up to love interest Kate Connor.

With Kate feeling that she has no choice but to leave the Street, she announces that she’s moving to Spain with Jenny and Johnny.

But when Zeedan sends Rana and Kate to attend a food fair together, the trip ends up giving Ms Nazir the chance to confess how she truly feels.

You can get a sneak peek of the heartbreaking scene right here as Rana reveals that she can’t stop thinking about Kate, but knows her parents would never speak to her again.

Seeing Rana in such turmoil, Kate’s heart goes out to her. With the chemistry electric, will the pair finally give in to their feelings?

Watch the scene from Friday’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Coronation Street.

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.