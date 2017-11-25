Coronation Street: Gemma gets relationship advice from Rita – watch the brand-new scene

Will Gemma make a go of it with Henry Newton?

Gemma Winter will be bowled over in next week’s Coronation Street when millionaire suitor Henry Newton arrives in the Rovers bearing flowers.

Advertisement

But excitement will soon turn to nerves for the normally gobby Gemma and she ends up hiding out in the pub loos. When Rita clocks her friend’s reaction, she heads into the toilets to check on Gemma’s welfare.

In this sneak peek look at Friday’s double bill, you can see Gemma confide in Rita that she really likes Henry but fears that she’s out of her depth.

Rita, though, tells Gemma to stop worrying and enjoy herself. But will she take her friend’s advice?

Watch the scene from Friday’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Coronation Street

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.