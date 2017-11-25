Accessibility Links

Black Friday headphone and speaker deals – Bose, AKG, Pioneer, Sony

From the latest in-ear tech to bluetooth speakers, now's your chance to grab a great deal...

Bose SoundTrue Ultra In-Ear Headphones

Black Friday offers continue over the weekend until Cyber Monday and the deals are arriving thick and fast. This page will be updated regularly so check back frequently…

Here’s the best headphones and speaker deals that we’ve found so far this afternoon on Black Friday 24th November.

We’ll be updating this page throughout Black Friday, but here are the best deals we’ve come across so far…

Headphone and speaker deals

BOSE QuietComfort 25 Noise-cancelling Headphones – was £299.99, NOW £159.00 (save £140.99)

BOSE QuietComfort 25 Noise-cancelling Headphones

Anker SoundCore Bluetooth Speaker, 24 hour battery life-  Was £29.99 NOW £20.99

Panasonic SC-ALL05EB-K Wireless water-resistant multiroom speaker Was £169 now £149

Jaybird X3 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones Compatible with iOS/Android Smartphones Designed for Sport/Running/Fitness Red – Was £109.99 NOW £74.99

AKG C50BT On – Ear Wireless Headphoneswas £99.99, NOW £69.99 (save £30.00)

Bose SoundTrue Ultra In Ear Headphones For iOSwas £99.95, NOW £59.99 (save £39.00)

Fresh n Rebel Rockbox Chunk Fabriq Indigo Blue Bluetooth Speakerwas £99.99, NOW £49.99 (save £50.00)

Save £30 on Apple AirPods

Pioneer X-CM32BTD-K CD Receiver Systemwas £184.99, NOW £139.99 (save £45.00)

B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A1 Bluetooth Speaker – was £199.00, NOW £135.00 (save £64.00)

B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A1 Bluetooth Speaker

Bose SoundTrue Ultra In-Ear Headphones for Samsung and Android Devices – was £99.95, NOW £50.00 (save £49.95)

Bose SoundTrue Ultra In-Ear Headphones

Amazon has a vast range of products on offer under their dedicated Amazon Black Friday page – this will be updated on a daily basis with the latest deals and discounts – below are some of the best.

DOSS SoundBox Bluetooth Speaker,Wireless Bluetooth 4.0 Touch Speakers with 12W HD Sound and Bold Bass – NOW £29.99

Sony SRS-XB30 Powerful Portable Wireless Speaker with Extra Bass and Lightingwas £150.00, NOW £75.00 (save £75.00)

Yamaha YAS-93 Front Surround Soundbar System with Dual Built-In subwoofers – was £179.95, NOW £99.00 (save £80.95)

Philips SHB3075 Wireless On-Ear Headphones – was £49.99, NOW £29.99 (save £20.00)

