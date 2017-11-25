Currys PC World Black Friday 2017 deals: latest TV, headphone and laptop offers

The retailer's Black Friday deals are a haven for tech, TVs and gadgets – but are there true bargains to be had?

Currys PC World have revealed a host of new deals as the Black Friday rush continues.

Advertisement

Some of the biggest savings are on TVs, where there re discounts of over £400 available on big brands including LG and Samsung. There are also some excellent savings to be had on laptops, headphones and speakers, tablets, games consoles and home cinema equipment. There’s also a great selection of smart home technology on special offer including products from Google.

Remember to keep checking back throughout the day for the best deals – and of course to see what Cyber Monday deals are emerging.

NEW WEEKEND DEALS

BOSE QuietComfort 25 Noise-cancelling Headphones – was £299.99, NOW £159.00 (save £140.99)

SONOS PLAY:1 Wireless Smart Sound Multi-Room Speaker – was £180.00, NOW £149.00 (save £31.00)

SAMSUNG T32E390SX Smart 32″ LED TV – was £349.99 now £249 (save £100.99)

JVC LT-32C672 32″ Smart LED TV – was £259.99 now £159 (save £100)

See more of the latest lunchtime deals here.

BIGGEST SAVINGS RIGHT NOW

Xbox One and Games Bundle – was £599.95, now £469.99 (save £129.96)

LG 55UJ634V 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV – was £999, NOW £549 (save £450)

SAMSUNG UE55MU6470U 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV – was £1,049.00, NOW £699 (save £350)

MORE SAVINGS

Microsoft Surface Pro 128 GB & Typecover in Black – was £849 NOW £799 (Save £50)

FitBit Ionic in a range of colours – was £299.99 NOW £249.99 (save £50)

Garmin vivoactive 3 in Black and Stainless Steel White – was £269.99 NOW £229.99 (save £40)

Garmin vivoactive 3 in Black and Slate – was £289.99 NOW £249.99 (save £40)

Televisions

There’s currently more than 30 discounted TVs from many of the biggest retailers including Samsung, LG,Panasonic, Sony and many more;

SAMSUNG UE58MU6120 58″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV – was £949.00, NOW £649.00 (save £300.00)

LG 43UJ634V 43″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV – was £649, NOW £369 (save £280)

SAMSUNG UE49MU6470UXXU 49″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV – was £849, NOW £579 (save £270)

PANASONIC TX-55EX580B 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV – was £799, NOW £629 (save £170)

Headphones

If you’re looking for new headphones or in-ear phones, Currys are listing 20+ discounted items including some serious discounts from JBL, Beats, Sennheiser and many of the biggest names in audio;

JBL E50BT Wireless Bluetooth Headphones – was £119, NOW £64.95 (save £54.05)

BEATS UrBeats Headphones – was £79.95, NOW £49.95 (save £30.00)

SENNHEISER HD 471i Headphones – was £65.00, NOW £39.99 (save Save £25.01)

Tablets

If you’re looking for a new tablet, Currys have 20+ discounted items including big price savings on Lenovo, Acer, Huawei and more;

HUAWEI MediaPad T3 10 9.6″ Tablet – 16 GB – was £159.99, NOW £99.99 (save £60.00)

LENOVO Tab4 10 Tablet – 16 GB – was £169.99, NOW £149.99 (save £20.00)

ACER Iconia One 10 B3-A40 10.1″ Tablet – 16 GB – was £139.99, NOW £99.99 (save £40.00)

Games consoles

There are plenty of SONY PlayStation 4 Pro offers and MICROSOFT Xbox One deals to be had especially if you are in the market for a bundled deal with one of the massive new releases, including;

PlayStation 4 Pro & Game Bundle (Call of Duty WWII, Gran Turismo Sport and Fallout 4) – separate selling price £477.96, NOW £299.99 (save £177.97)

SONY PlayStation 4 Pro, Game & PlayStation Plus Bundle – separate selling price £404.97, NOW £319.99 (save £84.98)

MICROSOFT Xbox One S & Games Bundle – separate selling price £402.95, NOW £210.00 (save £192.95)

Home cinema

If you want to boost the audio quality in your home and bring that true cinema feeling to your movie watching, Currys are offering massive savings on home cinema systems and sound bars, including some excellent deals from Samsung;

SAMSUNG HW-K450 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar – was £299.00, NOW £149.00 (save £150.00)

SAMSUNG Sound+ HW-MS550 2.1 All-in-One Sound Bar – was £499.99, NOW £399.00 (save £100.99)

Laptops

There’s currently 10 laptops on sale so this is a fantastic chance to get yourself a great new computer. One of the top deals right now is £200 off the HP 15-bs559sa 15.6″ Laptop and there’s also £200 off the HP Pavilion x360 14-ba048sa 14″ 2 in 1

Other Black Friday Deals

GOOGLE Home Mini is the search and tech giants challenger to the Amazon Echo Dot and is a really price efficient entry point into the digital personal assistant market- the Chalk version – was £49.00, NOW £34.00 (save £15.00)

More deals to come…