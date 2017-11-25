Tablet Best Black Friday deals – iPad, Kindle Paperwhite, Fire HD, Acer Iconia, Lenovo Yoga
Prices are tumbling at the online retail giant
Black Friday deals continue over the weekend to Cyber Monday, and there’s a raft of tablet deals available from Amazon, Apple, Currys PC World, Argos, Tesco, GAME and John Lewis.
There’s up to 30% off many of Amazon’s products from the Kindle Paperwhite to the popular Fire Kids range – and you can get a free 30 day trial of Amazon Prime which gets you free postage on millions of items as well as next day delivery, Amazon Prime Video (for shows like The Grand Tour), Amazon Music and various other services and discounts.
Right, here’s the best deals we’ve found so far…
Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite is now just £79.99 (previous price £109.99)
Fire 7 Kids reduced to £69.99 from £99.99
Fire HD 8 Kids reduced by £40 to £89.99 from £129.99
Apple
Save up to £50 on iPads, iPad Pros and iPad Minis…
iPad
Apple iPad 9.7″, A9, iOS 10, WiFi, 128GB, Silver – Save £25 NOW £404
Apple iPad 9.7″, A9, iOS 10, WiFi & Cellular, 32GB, Space Grey – Save £20 NOW £449
Apple iPad 9.7″, A9, iOS 10, WiFi & Cellular, 128GB, Space Grey – Save £25 NOW £534
iPad Pro
2017 Apple iPad Pro 10.5″, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi, 256GB, Space Grey – Save £50 NOW £719
2017 Apple iPad Pro 12.9″, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi, 64GB, Space Grey – Save £50 NOW £719
2017 Apple iPad Pro 10.5″, A10X Fusion, iOS10, Wi-Fi, 512GB, Space Grey – Save £50 NOW £839
2017 Apple iPad Pro 12.9″, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi & Cellular, 64GB,Gold – Save £50 NOW £849
2017 Apple iPad Pro 10.5″, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi & Cellular, 256GB, Space Grey – Save £50 NOW £849
2017 Apple iPad Pro 12.9″, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi, 256GB, Gold – Save £50 NOW £869
2017 Apple iPad Pro 12.9″, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi & Cellular, 256GB, Silver – Save £50 NOW £999
2017 Apple iPad Pro 10.5″, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi & Cellular, 512GB, Rose Gold – Save £50 NOW £1,049
2017 Apple iPad Pro 12.9″, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi, 512GB, Space Grey – Save £50 NOW £1,069
iPad Mini
Apple iPad mini 4, Apple A8, iOS, 7.9″, Wi-Fi, 128GB, Space Grey – Save £25 NOW £394
Apple iPad mini 4, Apple A8, iOS, 7.9″, Wi-Fi & Cellular, 128GB, Space Grey – Save £25 NOW £524
And some of the best deals from other retailers
Acer Iconia One 10 Inch 2GB 32GB Tablet FHD – Argos £149.99 (save £30)
Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Plus 10 Inch 3GB 32GB Tablet – Argos £249.99 (save £50)