Tablet Best Black Friday deals – iPad, Kindle Paperwhite, Fire HD, Acer Iconia, Lenovo Yoga

Prices are tumbling at the online retail giant

Black Friday deals continue over the weekend to Cyber Monday, and there’s a raft of tablet deals available from Amazon, Apple, Currys PC World, Argos, Tesco, GAME and John Lewis.

There’s up to 30% off many of Amazon’s products from the Kindle Paperwhite to the popular Fire Kids range – and you can get a free 30 day trial of Amazon Prime which gets you free postage on millions of items as well as next day delivery, Amazon Prime Video (for shows like The Grand Tour), Amazon Music and various other services and discounts.

Right, here’s the best deals we’ve found so far…

Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite is now just £79.99 (previous price £109.99)

Fire 7 Kids reduced to £69.99 from £99.99

Fire HD 8 Kids reduced by £40 to £89.99 from £129.99

Apple

Save up to £50 on iPads, iPad Pros and iPad Minis…

iPad

Apple iPad 9.7″, A9, iOS 10, WiFi, 128GB, Silver – Save £25 NOW £404

Apple iPad 9.7″, A9, iOS 10, WiFi & Cellular, 32GB, Space Grey – Save £20 NOW £449

Apple iPad 9.7″, A9, iOS 10, WiFi & Cellular, 128GB, Space Grey – Save £25 NOW £534

iPad Pro

2017 Apple iPad Pro 10.5″, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi, 256GB, Space Grey – Save £50 NOW £719

2017 Apple iPad Pro 12.9″, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi, 64GB, Space Grey – Save £50 NOW £719

2017 Apple iPad Pro 10.5″, A10X Fusion, iOS10, Wi-Fi, 512GB, Space Grey – Save £50 NOW £839

2017 Apple iPad Pro 12.9″, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi & Cellular, 64GB,Gold – Save £50 NOW £849

2017 Apple iPad Pro 10.5″, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi & Cellular, 256GB, Space Grey – Save £50 NOW £849

2017 Apple iPad Pro 12.9″, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi, 256GB, Gold – Save £50 NOW £869

2017 Apple iPad Pro 12.9″, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi & Cellular, 256GB, Silver – Save £50 NOW £999

2017 Apple iPad Pro 10.5″, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi & Cellular, 512GB, Rose Gold – Save £50 NOW £1,049

2017 Apple iPad Pro 12.9″, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi, 512GB, Space Grey – Save £50 NOW £1,069

Space Grey – Save £50 NOW £1,199 2017 Apple iPad Pro 12.9″, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi & Cellular, 512GB,

iPad Mini

Apple iPad mini 4, Apple A8, iOS, 7.9″, Wi-Fi, 128GB, Space Grey – Save £25 NOW £394

Apple iPad mini 4, Apple A8, iOS, 7.9″, Wi-Fi & Cellular, 128GB, Space Grey – Save £25 NOW £524

And some of the best deals from other retailers

Acer Iconia One 10 Inch 2GB 32GB Tablet FHD – Argos £149.99 (save £30)

Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Plus 10 Inch 3GB 32GB Tablet – Argos £249.99 (save £50)