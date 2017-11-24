Tesco Black Friday 2017 – latest deals this morning, best offers and discounts
The supermarket giant is due to start a week of discounts and deals on 20th November
It’s officially Black Friday! Retailers like Amazon are also offering discounts. (They’ve got 30% off some of their tech like the Echo and Echo Dot, with Fire tablets on offer soon, too)
Tesco and Tesco Mobile have also joined the party with a range of deals on tablets and laptops, phones and SIM cards, TVs and speakers.
Tablets and Laptops
HP 11.6″ Stream 11-aa000na X360e Intel Celeron 2GB RAM 32GB Storage Laptop with Office 365 and 1TB OneDrive Storage – was £279.00, NOW £249 (save £30)
HP 14-BP015NA 14 Inch Intel Pentium 4GB RAM 500GB HDD Thin and Light Laptop – was £379.00, NOW £349 (save £30)
Asus T102HA-GR035T Z8350 4GB 64GB Win 10 10.1 – Touch Grey Transformer Mini 2-in-1 – was £449.00, NOW £349.00 (save £100.00)
Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro: 2.3GHz dual-core i5, 128GB – was £1249.00, NOW £1199.00 (save £50.00)
Apple Macbook Air 13 inch: 1.8GHz dual-core Intel Core i5, 128GB was £949 NOW £925 (save £25)
Acer Aspire 5 A515-51 15.6 inch Windows 10 i5 Laptop 8GB 256GB SSD – was £629.00, NOW £549.00 (save £80.00)
Tesco Mobile smartphone and SIM Black Friday deals
Tesco Mobile have a range of smartphone deals and offers available NOW – see here – including;
Save £120 on the Samsung Galaxy S7 at only £21.99 per month, with 500MB of data, 500 minutes and 5000 texts.
Save £60 on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus from £33.75 per month and £36.49 per month, with 2GB of data, 1000 minutes and 5000 texts.
And for those looking for a budget bargain, the Alcatel U5 HD comes with a free Alcatel Moveband Digital (RRP £39.99) for £65 when bought with a £10 Rocket Pack.
SIM-only deals include a 30GB monthly allowance for just £25 a month, with 5GB data, 1500 minutes and 5000 texts for just £11.
Televisions and Speakers
Toshiba 43L1753 43 Inch Full HD LED TV with Freeview HD – Was £320, now £249 (save £70)
LG 43LJ594 43 Inch Smart Full HD LED TV with Freeview Play – £319 (save £30)
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote- TV & Media Streamer – was £39.95, NOW £24.95 (save £15.00)
Fresh n Rebel Rockbox Chunk Fabriq Indigo Blue Bluetooth Speaker – was £99.99, NOW £49.99 (save £50.00)
Pioneer X-CM32BTD-K CD Receiver System – was £184.99, NOW £139.99 (save £45.00)
Other Black Friday Deals
