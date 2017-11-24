Emmerdale: Lachlan to hurt baby Seb?

Lachlan White’s wicked plan to take down Robert Sugden got even more sinister in tonight’s Emmerdale when the twisted teen hinted he plans to use his newborn nephew Sebastian to get to his ex-stepdad – but would he really harm a baby?

Advertisement

Spying on his family from the Home Farm attic while they think he could be dead in a ditch somewhere after he cruelly made them believe he may have attempted suicide, Lachlan observed a very interesting chat between auntie Rebecca and rascal Rob.

Incriminating herself by revealing she knows he tried to swindle the Whites and agreed to keep quiet about the ‘Rug Tree Bonds’ scam as long as Robert stayed away from his son, Lachlan’s interest was piqued. Already plotting against Robert, who he blames for turning his family against him, he had a lightbulb moment where he realised Robert’s weakness – his son.

“That kid will be Robert’s downfall,” warned loopy Lucky while pal and reluctant co-conspirator Gerry Roberts listened with rising panic. Lachlan obviously plans to use Seb as a pawn to destroy Robert – but how far will he take his thirst for revenge?

Next week, Robert’s Rug Tree Bonds ruse is finally uncovered to Chrissie and Lawrence, and the slippery Sugden won’t be able to wriggle his way out of it judging by their furious reaction to his betrayal. But how does Lachlan’s scheming from the attic fit into all this?

With Robert already caught out will Chrissie’s sociopath son have second thoughts about using Seb to destroy his arch-enemy? Or is the little one in danger? Being born into that family, he doesn’t stand a chance…

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Emmerdale below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.