EastEnders: Project Dagmar to bulldoze the Queen Vic! Lauren discovers the truth!

Lauren Branning has discovered the Weyland corporation’s true plans for Albert Square in a shock scene just broadcast in tonight’s EastEnders.

After being given a tip-off by Jay about the company’s mysterious Project Dagmar, Lauren and an unsuspecting Josh went on the hunt for clues at the Canary Wharf HQ.

After making enquiries, Josh seen getting involved in a fierce confrontation with his brother Luke, who lost his cool and pinned him up against a wall.

But little did Luke realise that Lauren had stumbled on the truth, first finding computer files relating to Kathy Beale and then coming across a scale model of Albert Square that featured some pretty seismic changes.

Because if Weyland gets its way, the Queen Vic pub will be replaced by a block of what look to be luxury flats that will stretch all the way from the corner of Albert Square itself and down Bridge Street.

So could the look of the EastEnders set be changed forever? And might the soap’s beloved boozer be bulldozed to make way for the development?

Next week’s episodes of EastEnders will see Max left horrified when he learns from boss Willmott-Brown that Lauren is on to their plan.

After being warned that he must stop Lauren from revealing the truth, Max goes in desperate search of his daughter. And when they finally meet, Lauren does indeed threaten to go public with her bombshell news.

Conniving Max does appear to manipulate Lauren into staying quiet, telling her that Weyland’s plan isn’t even confirmed yet.

But, later on, Lauren’s conscience gets the better of her and she tells Max that she’s changed her mind. The trouble is, Willmott-Brown overhears and – as we’ve already seen – he’s a dangerous man to cross.

So will Willmott-Brown give Max the order to be as ruthless as need be where Lauren is concerned? And with actress Jacqueline Jossa set to leave EastEnders, might her character come to an unfortunate end?

