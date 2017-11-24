EastEnders: Josh denies all knowledge of Project Dagmar – but does Lauren believe him? See the scene

Will Lauren get to the truth tonight?

Lauren will turn detective on tonight’s EastEnders when she quizzes Josh about the mysterious Project Dagmar – and you can check out his response right here.

Having been told about Luke getting angry with Ben after being asked about Weyland business matters, Lauren decides to investigate.

Her first port of call is to ask Josh whether he’s heard the term being bandied about the office – but he claims ignorance.

However, with the Willmott-Brown clan having quite the track record when it comes to lying, can we really believe a word he says?

Watch the scene from tonight’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders.

