EastEnders: Josh denies all knowledge of Project Dagmar – but does Lauren believe him? See the scene

Will Lauren get to the truth tonight?

Screen Shot 2017-11-24 at 14.43.44

Lauren will turn detective on tonight’s EastEnders when she quizzes Josh about the mysterious Project Dagmar – and you can check out his response right here.

Having been told about Luke getting angry with Ben after being asked about Weyland business matters, Lauren decides to investigate.

Screen Shot 2017-11-24 at 14.43.56

Her first port of call is to ask Josh whether he’s heard the term being bandied about the office – but he claims ignorance.

However, with the Willmott-Brown clan having quite the track record when it comes to lying, can we really believe a word he says?

Watch the scene from tonight’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders.

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Project Dagmar

Hmmm, is Josh telling loved up Lauren the whole truth? (He does work for Weylands after all!) 🤷‍♀️#EastEnders tonight from 8pm on BBC One.

Posted by BBC EastEnders on Friday, November 24, 2017

All about EastEnders

Screen Shot 2017-11-24 at 14.43.44
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

