In case you missed it, it’s Black Friday, the day when the nation, if not the whole planet Earth, goes crazy over pre-Christmas deals on things like TVs, washing machines and gadgets.

And there’s even something for Doctor fans. While these may not be the big ticket items some people are after, they’re still substantial savings on some rather nice potential stocking fillers…

Doctor Who Series 9 DVD

Was £19.99 NOW £13.99



Doctor Who: The Official Cookbook

Was £14.99 NOW £4.49

Doctor Who The Power of the Daleks DVD

Was £9.02 NOW £6.99

Doctor Who Series 1 Blu-ray Steelbook

Was £30.81 NOW £15.00

Doctor Who: Official Annual 2018

Was £7.99 NOW £5.39

Ceramic Police Box Mug

Was £9.99 NOW £5.95

Doctor Who: Time Lord Fairy Tales Slipcase

Was £20 NOW £13.60