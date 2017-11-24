Coronation Street: Anna arrested as Phelan sets her up

Coronation Street’s Anna Windass has been arrested for attacking teenager Seb Franklin, having been set up by nemesis Pat Phelan.

Advertisement

The bad blood between the Weatherfield residents reached new heights of double crossing and game playing in tonight’s double bill as Pat put pressure on Anna and son Gary to track down his daughter Nicola Rubinstein – pregnant with Gary’s child – in exchange for dropping his plan to frame Anna for Seb’s assault.

After Pat played the benevolent good guy by giving the locals conned by Vinny Ashford’s property scam £5k each by pretending he’d had a mysterious ‘windfall’ (when in actual fact it was Vinny’s money he stole before forcing Andy Carver to kill him), Anna invited him for a drink to bury the hatchet.

But as Anna began to force the bullying builder into admitting he was knowingly setting her up for Seb’s fall, Pat smelt a rat and refused to take the bait. As he stormed out, Anna dropped the ‘let’s be pals’ act dropped as the old animosity rose up to the surface – and she revealed she’d been recording the entire conversation in the hope of getting concrete proof against her adversary.

Scheming Phelan than called round to Seb’s and fed him a pack of lies about how he saw an angry-looking Anna hanging around the solicitor’s office shortly before his accident – then really twisted the knife by claiming he’d overheard her and Gary making cruel remarks about the teen’s HIV.

The episode ended with the cops calling at Anna’s and arresting her, with Mrs Windass struggling as she was forced into a police car and screaming as she spied smug Phelan across the road that she’d been set up. Seb wondered if they’d “done the right thing,” so presumably Pat encouraged him to report her…

Next week in the aftermath of Anna’s incarceration, Seb admits to Faye her banged-up mum was spotted at the scene of the crime according to Pat, and that she’s most likely guilty. As Seb moves in with Pat and Eileen, Gary drops the bombshell to his sister that Phelan raped Anna…

Has Phelan finally won the long-running battle against Anna? Is she facing a long stretch inside? How will Faye react to what Gary tells her? And will Pat now blab to Sarah Platt about Gary’s liaison with Nicola?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Coronation Street below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.