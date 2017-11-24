Black Friday headphones and speaker deals – Bose, B&O, AKG, Pioneer, Sony

From the latest in-ear tech to bluetooth speakers, now's your chance to grab a great deal...

The wait is over, Black Friday is here!

Headphones, speakers and audio equipment have been a major staple of Black Friday deals since the discounting event became a big thing in Britain – and 2017 is certainly no exception.

But with so many stores and websites offering deals on a diverse range of products, it’s hard to find the best deals. That’s why we here at RadioTimes.com have been combing through some of the biggest retailers in Britain from Tesco, Amazon, Argos, Currys PC World and John Lewis to AO, eBay and beyond to ensure that the best headphone deals are highlighted.

We’ll be updating this page throughout Black Friday, but here are the best deals we’ve come across so far…

Headphone and speaker deals

AKG C50BT On – Ear Wireless Headphones – was £99.99, NOW £69.99 (save £30.00)

Bose SoundTrue Ultra In Ear Headphones For iOS – was £99.95, NOW £59.99 (save £39.00)

Fresh n Rebel Rockbox Chunk Fabriq Indigo Blue Bluetooth Speaker – was £99.99, NOW £49.99 (save £50.00)

Pioneer X-CM32BTD-K CD Receiver System – was £184.99, NOW £139.99 (save £45.00)

B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A1 Bluetooth Speaker – was £199.00, NOW £135.00 (save £64.00)

Bose SoundTrue Ultra In-Ear Headphones for Samsung and Android Devices – was £99.95, NOW £50.00 (save £49.95)

Amazon has a vast range of products on offer under their dedicated Amazon Black Friday page – this will be updated on a daily basis with the latest deals and discounts – below are some of the best.

DOSS SoundBox Bluetooth Speaker,Wireless Bluetooth 4.0 Touch Speakers with 12W HD Sound and Bold Bass – NOW £29.99

Sony SRS-XB30 Powerful Portable Wireless Speaker with Extra Bass and Lighting – was £150.00, NOW £75.00 (save £75.00)

Yamaha YAS-93 Front Surround Soundbar System with Dual Built-In subwoofers – was £179.95, NOW £99.00 (save £80.95)