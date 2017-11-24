Black Friday 2017 Currys PC World best deals at midnight, TV and tech offers
The retailer has kicked off its discounts early in 2017 - here's the best of what's on offer before the day itself...
Happy Black Friday! The big day is finally upon us and if you’ve stayed up all night then you’re in for a treat because the internet has been flooded with deals on TVs, games consoles, tablets, laptops and headphones.
Currys PC World is one of the biggest electrical retailers in the UK and one of the keenest discounters, so it’s certainly a shop worth considering if you’re looking to make some big Black Friday savings.
Although we’re expecting more discounted items throughout the day at Currys PC World – and even more on Cyber Monday – the retailer has already kicked off with a number of deals on its website.
You can also sign up to a Currys PC World newsletter to be first to find out about new deals across the weekend.
Latest Deals
Microsoft Surface Pro 128 GB & Typecover in Black – was £849 now £799 (Save £50)
FitBit Ionic in a range of colours – was £299.99 now £249.99 (save £50)
Garmin vivoactive 3 in Black and Stainless Steel White – was £269.99 now £229.99 (save £40)
Garmin vivoactive 3 in Black and Slate – was £289.99 now £249.99 (save £40)
Televisions
There’s currently more than 30 discounted TVs from many of the biggest retailers including Samsung, LG,Panasonic, Sony and many more;
SAMSUNG UE58MU6120 58″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV – was £949.00, NOW £649.00 (save £300.00)
LG 55UJ634V 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV – was £999, now £549 (save £450)
LG 43UJ634V 43″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV – was £649, now £369 (save £280)
SAMSUNG UE55MU6470U 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV – was £1,049.00, now £699 (save £350)
SAMSUNG UE49MU6470UXXU 49″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV – was £849, now £579 (save £270)
PANASONIC TX-55EX580B 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV – was £799, now £629 (save £170)
Headphones
If you’re looking for new headphones or in-ear phones, Currys are listing 20+ discounted items including some serious discounts from JBL, Beats, Sennheiser and many of the biggest names in audio;
JBL E50BT Wireless Bluetooth Headphones – was £64.95, now £119 (save £54.05)
BEATS UrBeats Headphones – was £79.95, now £49.95 (save £30.00)
SENNHEISER HD 471i Headphones – was £65.00, now £39.99 (save Save £25.01)
Tablets
If you’re looking for a new tablet, Currys have 20+ discounted items including big price savings on Lenovo, Acer, Huawei and more;
HUAWEI MediaPad T3 10 9.6″ Tablet – 16 GB – was £159.99, now £99.99 (save £60.00)
LENOVO Tab4 10 Tablet – 16 GB – was £169.99, now £149.99 (save £20.00)
ACER Iconia One 10 B3-A40 10.1″ Tablet – 16 GB – was £139.99, now £99.99 (save £40.00)
Games consoles
There are plenty of SONY PlayStation 4 Pro offers and MICROSOFT Xbox One deals to be had especially if you are in the market for a bundled deal with one of the massive new releases, including;
PlayStation 4 Pro & Game Bundle (Call of Duty WWII, Gran Turismo Sport and Fallout 4) – separate selling price £477.96, now £299.99 (save £177.97)
SONY PlayStation 4 Pro, Game & PlayStation Plus Bundle – separate selling price £404.97, NOW £319.99 (save £84.98)
MICROSOFT Xbox One S & Games Bundle – separate selling price £402.95, NOW £210.00 (save £192.95)
Home cinema
If you want to boost the audio quality in your home and bring that true cinema feeling to your movie watching, Currys are offering massive savings on home cinema systems and sound bars, including some excellent deals from Samsung;
SAMSUNG HW-K450 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar – was £299.00, now £149.00 (save £150.00)
SAMSUNG Sound+ HW-MS550 2.1 All-in-One Sound Bar – was £499.99, now £399.00 (save £100.99)
Laptops
There’s currently 10 laptops on sale so this is a fantastic chance to get yourself a great new computer. One of the top deals right now is £200 off the HP 15-bs559sa 15.6″ Laptop and there’s also £200 off the HP Pavilion x360 14-ba048sa 14″ 2 in 1
Other Black Friday Deals
More deals to come…