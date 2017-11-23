When is The Apprentice 2017 on TV? Who are the candidates? Is Lord Sugar returning? Everything you need to know

The Apprentice 2017 continues on BBC1 – here's everything you need to know about Lord Sugar's latest series

What time is The Apprentice on TV?

The competition continues 9pm Wednesday 29th October, BBC1

What’s going to happen this episode?

The candidates are tasked with creating a new recipe kit, establishing the branding and devising a tasty dish to complement their chosen food trend. A shortage of creative ideas, lack of basic culinary skills and a clash of personalities cause problems for the teams, before their pitch to a panel of food experts, which includes a live cooking demonstration.

Tasks involving food and catering often throw up the sparkiest Apprentice challenges. There’s something about the sight of candidates in blue gloves and hairnets, losing their dignity (and generally their tempers) as they cook up a storm in an industrial kitchen that makes for a fun watch.

So, although no previews were available for this episode, it’s likely to be a tasty one, with Sugar instructing the teams to create a branded recipe kit – the kind of thing that thrusting young self-starters like them get delivered because they’re too busy to shop at Tesco. Given the enmities that divide several candidates (what the press release politely calls “simmering tensions”), we can expect the knives to be out in every sense.

Review by David Butcher

Who are The Apprentice 2017 candidates?

Check out the group shot below, and watch all their cringe-worthy audition videos here.

Who got fired last week?

Week 3’s Doggy Daycare task saw Lord Alan Sugar turn his firing finger on three candidates, with Anisa Topan, Andrew Brady and team leader Charles Burns all eliminated from the competition.

Is Lord Sugar going to be in the next episode?

Very much so. The mogul is back to break in a new batch of business wannabes.

Who else is joining Lord Sugar?

Karen Brady and Claude Littner will be back by Lord Sugar’s side. Brady revealed to Radio Times ahead of the new series that she insisted on equal pay with her colleague Claude.

Addressing the furore over the BBC’s gender pay gap, she said, “Most shocking was the disparity between men and women effectively doing the same job.

“Emily…what’s her name? From Newsnight. Yes, Maitlis. She wasn’t on the list but her counterpart, Evan Davis, is on almost double. Gary Linekar earns £1.8 million, while his female equivalent, Clare Balding, is on £199,000. He is not overpaid; she is shockingly underpaid. A lot of the men should be forcing the BBC to pay more.”

What has the 2016 Apprentice winner been up to since?

2016 winner Alana Spencer told us she’s been in constant contact with Lord Sugar since the show finished.

She’s set up her new company Ridiculously Rich producing handcrafted cakes and baking subscriptions, and Sugar’s doing his best to use his social media pulling power to push the brand.

Is the Bridge Cafe still in The Apprentice?

Yes, yes it is. You can find out how to visit it here.