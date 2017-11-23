John Lewis Black Friday 2017 – best deals on TVs, laptops, tablets and gadgets

Everything you need to know ahead of the department store's discount extravaganza

John Lewis will be joining the Black Friday discounts bonanza this year with cheap deals across their range.

Their offers include big savings on TVs, computer and other gadgets and will be going live between now and midnight on Thursday night/Friday morning. Take a look below for the full details and links to where you can buy them…

Smart tech and gadgets

LIVE NOW: Google Home Smart Speaker – was £129, now £79 (save £50)

LIVE NOW: Google Home Mini – was £49, now £34 (save £15)

LIVE NOW: Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch – was £349.95, now £246.99 (save £102.96)

LIVE NOW: Fitbit Alta – was £99.99, now £69.99 (save £30)

LIVE NOW: Nest Thermostat – was £219, now £199 (save £20)

LittleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit – was £99.95, now £79.95 (save £20)

DJI Mavic Pro Drone with Fly More Combo Kit + SD card – was £1359.95, now £1099 (save £260.95)

Sphero Star Wars R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid – was £179.95, now £129.95 (save £50)

Televisions and audio equipment

LIVE NOW: Sony MDR1000s noise cancelling wireless headphones – was £299.99, now £249.00 (save over £50)

UE Boom 2 Speaker – was £129.99, now £84.95 (save £45)

Naim QB Audio – was £649.95, now £499.95 (save £150)

Panasonic 55EZ952B OLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 55″ – was £1999, now £1849 (save £150)

Sony Bravia KD43XE8005 LED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV, 43″ – was £629, now £549 (save £80)

Sony HT-RT5 Home Cinema System – was £409, now £299 (save £110)

Computers and laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad 110s 11.6’’ Celeron 2GB 32GB with Office 365 Laptop – was £199, now £129 (save £70)

HP Pavillion Gamer 17’’ Core i7 8GB ITB Laptop – was £1099.95, now £749 (save £350)

Samsung Tab A 10 Tablet – was £229, now £179 (save £50)

How does this fit in with their “never knowingly undersold” commitment?

John Lewis says: “Our price promise in action means that even during our Black Friday event we’ll be checking and responding to competitors’ promotions and prices, so it’s worth taking a look online from time to time to see what’s new in our Black Friday offers.”

They also conform that if you see the offer on their website, they will honour it in their stores too.

Are there any pre-Black Friday deals available?

Yep. Although they’re not billed as Black Friday discounts, John Lewis already has a large number of electrical discounts and deals listed here.

Save up to £200 on a selection of high-end televisions from Samsung, LG, Sony and more

Get up to £100 off a range of laptops – including the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet

Save £20 on an Amazon Echo Smart Speaker and £15 on an Amazon Echo Dot

We’ll update this page when we get more information on great deals on TVs, home electricals and technology.