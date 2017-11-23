Accessibility Links

Emmerdale: quad bike crash for Sarah tonight – is Tom responsible?

Has Debbie's new boyfriend caused the smash-up?

Sarah Sugden will be knocked unconscious in tonight’s Emmerdale when she crashes a quad bike. But might there be more to the accident than meets the eye?

With Debbie’s new boyfriend Tom now having been revealed to be up to no good, could he end up being the cause of the collision?

Yesterday’s episode of the ITV soap saw rich businessman Tom remark to right-hand-man Gordon that, “you don’t dig a grave and leave it empty” – a remark that left fans wondering what exactly he has planned for Debbie.

And with Tom being on the scene when it all goes badly wrong for Sarah, there’s the possibility that we’ll find out this very evening…

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Emmerdale below

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

