Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Here’s how Radio Times introduced the first ever episode of Doctor Who

Here’s how Radio Times introduced the first ever episode of Doctor Who

23 November 1963: the day we first met the "mysterious exile from another world"

123441

20401
23 November 1963. It’s a date forever etched into the memories of Doctor Who aficionados. That Saturday teatime – 5:15pm to be precise – BBC1 aired the first ever episode of a show which was to become a global phenomenon that is still going over half a century later.

Advertisement

Of course, Radio Times was there from the start, as proved by the original listing (left) and preview below, which introduces readers to the “mysterious exile from another world and a distant future” and his “adventures in space and time”.

Advertisement

Click to enlarge the image and find out what else we had to say about the exciting new science-fiction series “Dr. Who”…

20851

Read our guide to the first ever Doctor Who adventure An Unearthly Child

Tags

All about Doctor Who

123441
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Doctor Who: the man who shot the show’s first Radio Times photoshoot 50 years ago reveals all

imagenotavailable1

Doctor Who? Play the Regeneration Game…

135226.5eefac25-2e38-4659-9d4f-edb5ac27720a

Is Peter Capaldi set to join forces with a MAJOR classic Doctor Who character?

imagenotavailable1

Did you spot the Five Doctors in Doctor Who’s Zygon Invasion?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more